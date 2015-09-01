BUENOS AIRES Argentina's tax revenue jumped 33 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, the country's tax agency said on Tuesday.

The 132.52 billion pesos ($14.25 billion) in tax income last month was fractionally below the median forecast of 132.75 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists estimate Argentina's inflation is running at between 25 percent and 30 percent, which would mean the 33 percent increase in tax revenues is largely explained by the rise in consumer prices.

(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Paul Simao)