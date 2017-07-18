FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina gives France's Total bonds in settlement
July 18, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 15 hours ago

Argentina gives France's Total bonds in settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's finance ministry said on Tuesday it gave French oil firm Total SA (TOTF.PA) $210 million (161.07 million pounds) of Argentina 2024 sovereign bonds, ending a dispute at the World Bank arbitrator ICSID.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri's presidency has been marked by his country's return to the international debt markets, after he settled with holdout creditors last year.

"This agreements puts an end to the claim of Total and contributes to re-establishing direct investments, particularly of companies from France in the energy sector," the finance ministry said in a statement.

State-run oil company YPF SA (YPFD.BA) also was also selling up to $500 million in bonds on Tuesday, an amount that could be extended to $750 million, the company said in a filing to regulators.

Reporting by Luc Cohen, Eliana Raszewski and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

