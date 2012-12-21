People take cover from tear gas as they run away with goods they took from a supermarket in the Argentine patagonian city of San Carlos de Bariloche December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Trilcec Reyes

BUENOS AIRES At least two people were killed in Argentina as looters broke into supermarkets in several cities, stirring memories of the country's devastating economic crisis 11 years ago.

The violence erupted on Thursday in the Patagonian ski resort of Bariloche when dozens of looters stormed a supermarket and made off with LCD televisions and other goods.

Government officials condemned the violence and deployed 400 military police to the southern city. Similar unrest broke out in the central city of Rosario and in several parts of the urban sprawl that surrounds the capital Buenos Aires early on Friday.

"These are isolated incidents and in none of them have we seen people stealing food. They've been taking televisions," said Cabinet Chief Juan Manuel Abal Medina, blaming the unrest on opposition trade union groups.

Two people were killed during looting in Rosario, said provincial security secretary Matias Drivet. Several hundred people were arrested nationwide.

The unrest is more bad news for President Cristina Fernandez, who often contrasts the country's current economic stability with the 2001/02 crisis that plunged millions of Argentines into poverty and unleashed a wave of looting for food in supermarkets.

Fernandez was re-elected by a landslide just over a year ago, but her approval ratings have since plunged due to sluggish economic growth, high inflation and middle-class anger over currency controls, and the leader's combative style.

(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz and Helen Popper; Editing by Vicki Allen)