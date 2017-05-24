May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BUENOS AIRES Argentine holding company Corporacion America said on Wednesday it sold two wind farms in the neighbouring country of Uruguay to Spanish renewable energy producer Saeta Yield (SAY.MC) for $230 million (177.7 million pounds).
The parks in Maldonado province have been in operation since October 2015 and generate a total 95 megawatts of power.
"Through this operation, the group will continue its growth in the energy area in Argentina, focussed on gas production in the southern basin of Santa Cruz," Corporacion America said in a statement.
The company's energy arm, Compania General de Combustibles (CGC), aims to increase its conventional and non-conventional gas production, Hugo Eurnekian, the Corporacion America executive in charge of energy said in a telephone interview.
Corporacion America has invested about $100 million in energy production so far this year, and the wind farm sale will loosen up more cash for the same purpose forward, he said.
Argentina will slash the tariff on the import of used oil exploration and drilling equipment to 7-8 percent from the current 27 percent in the coming days, Energy Minister Juan Jose Aranguren told reporters on Tuesday.
"These benefits are bound to help the projects," Eurnekian said.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Richard Chang)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.