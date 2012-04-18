BUENOS AIRES Argentine lawmakers took their first step toward nationalising the country's No. 1 oil company on Wednesday when a Senate committee agreed on the outline of a bill to put YPF under state control.

President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans on Monday to seize a 51 percent controlling stake in YPF from Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), provoking protests from Madrid and other trade partners.

On Wednesday, the government decided to include in the expropriation another Repsol-controlled company called YPF Gas, which distributes butane and propane.

Fernandez, who has stepped-up implementation of her state-centric policies since being re-elected last year, is expected to win support in Congress for the takeovers.

"The draft bill is signed," ruling party Senator Anibal Fernandez, who is not related to the president, told reporters at the upper house. This clears the way for a vote by the full Senate next week.

Shares of YPF (YPFD.BA) plummeted 28 percent in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, extending weeks of heavy losses in the run-up to Fernandez's announcement.

Spain threatened Argentina with economic and diplomatic "consequences" after Fernandez said she would solve her country's energy shortage by seizing control of YPF. There may not be much Madrid can do to stop the expropriation.

Other countries have joined Spain in criticizing the expropriation, warning that it could deepen Argentina's economic isolation a decade after it staged the biggest sovereign debt default in history.

On Wednesday, Washington called the takeover bid a "negative development" that could hurt investment in Argentina.

Argentina's credit risk increased significantly after lawmakers signalled they would approve the YPF nationalization.

The country's component of the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus (EMBI+) widened on Wednesday by 51 basis points to 1,044 basis points, a huge move on a day when underlying benchmark U.S. Treasuries were little changed.

The increase shows that investors see Argentina as being roughly three times as risky as other emerging markets.

Fernandez had long accused YPF of failing to invest enough in production while Argentina has been forced to spend more on energy imports, threatening to push the country's prized trade surplus into the red.

