BUENOS AIRES Argentina's Senate was set to approve the expropriation of the country's biggest oil company on Wednesday, underscoring broad domestic support for a move that has nonetheless sparked outrage among foreign investors.

President Cristina Fernandez, who controls both houses of Congress, unveiled plans last week to seize a 51 percent stake of YPF (YPFD.BA) from Spain's Repsol (REP.MC). She accuses the company of under-investing and under-producing in Argentina, a charge that Repsol dismisses.

Most Argentines support the move to renationalize YPF, which was privatized in the 1990s after 70 years under full state control. Many blame the privatizations and other free-market reforms of that decade for provoking Argentina's 2001/02 financial meltdown.

"The government's bill doesn't reflect a capricious or random decision," ruling party senator Marcelo Fuentes said during the marathon debate. "It's a logical result stemming from the need to reverse free-market thinking in energy policy."

A vote on the YPF takeover bill was expected late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has yet to return to global credit markets a decade after its crippling 2001/02 financial crisis and sovereign debt default -- the biggest in history.

With memories of this debacle still fresh, many voters have hailed Fernandez's calls for "energy sovereignty."

A survey published last weekend by local polling company Poliarquia showed 62 percent of respondents agreed with the expropriation, with 23 percent against it.

More than 60 legislators in the 72-member Senate -- including many from the opposition -- could vote for the expropriation, clearing the way for final approval next week in the lower house, which is expected to debate it on May 3.

Argentina's trade surplus, a pillar of Fernandez's economic policy, shrank last year as fuel imports more than doubled - sending the issue of flagging oil and natural gas production to the top of the president's list of priorities.

"Moments like this define whose side you are on," said Senator Daniel Filmus, a Fernandez ally. "Are you on the side of the national interest or are you are fighting the side of those who prey on our natural resources."

Once the takeover becomes law, attention will turn to the compensation Argentina will pay Repsol for its majority stake in YPF. Officials have already said it will be far lower than the $9.3 billion (5.7 billion pounds) the company has requested.

The nationalization has investors and trade partners worried about increasingly antagonistic policies such as import curbs.

Madrid has vowed to halt multimillion-dollar imports of biodiesel from Argentina in retaliation while ratings agencies Moody's and S&P said the YPF seizure could heighten Argentina's economic isolation at a time of slowing growth.

CREDIT CONSEQUENCES

Moody's warned that other Argentine energy companies such as Pan American Energy, majority owned by BP Plc (BP.L)(BP.N), and Petrobras Argentina (PETR4.SA) (PER.BA) now face a higher risk of government interference in the oil and gas sector.

"The expropriation will also have negative credit implications for a number of Spanish companies with significant operations in Argentina, including telecommunications group Telefonica (TEF.MC)," Moody's said.

In an advertisement in Argentine newspapers on Wednesday, Repsol said it had been singled out unfairly since it has cut oil and gas production less than some other energy companies.

But Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said that was "an insult to people's intelligence."

Lorenzino told local radio: "This policy of sending home profits, taking on debt and not producing clearly has a negative impact on the economy."

Fernandez was re-elected in October with 54 percent of the vote, pledging to deepen the state-centric policies pioneered by Nestor Kirchner, her late husband and predecessor as president.

Fernandez, a fiery public speaker sometimes compared to Argentina's famous first lady Evita Peron, has worn only black since Kirchner's sudden death in 2010 and she has dedicated YPF's takeover to his memory.

In a speech on Tuesday, Fernandez acknowledged she was nervous when she announced the YPF takeover plan: "They weren't nerves caused by doubts or insecurities. On the contrary; I'm absolutely certain that this is the only way.

"What upset me was that he (Kirchner) couldn't be here to see such a historic moment."

(Additional reporting by Helen Popper, Hilary Burke and Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Helen Popper, Bob Burgdorfer and Bernard Orr)