Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina's biggest energy company, state-controlled YPF (YPFD.BA), will ask shareholders to authorize debt sales of up to $3 billion (1 billion pounds) to finance investment, the company told the local securities market regulator on Wednesday.
This would represent a $2 billion increase over the current debt program approved in June 2008 and would help the company make headway towards its goal of investing $7 billion a year to boost flagging oil and natural gas production.
YPF said it will propose the change at a September 13 shareholders meeting. Last week, the board of directors approved local bond issues worth 3.5 billion pesos ($760 million) under the 2008 shelf registration.
Argentina's government seized a controlling stake in YPF from Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) in May, renationalizing a company that had been state-run before the 1990s. Repsol has vowed to fight Argentina if it does not receive just compensation.
President Cristina Fernandez accused Repsol of not investing enough to sustain oil and gas production as energy demand surged. This translated into a rising bill for costly fuel imports, affecting the country's trade surplus.
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said a failure to complete a merger with the London Stock Exchange would weaken Germany's main financial centre, Frankfurt, which has become less competitive in recent years.