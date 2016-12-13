An illuminated sign is seen at an Argos store in London, Britain January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Christmas deliveries from British retailer Argos could be disrupted by a strike over a pay dispute by drivers at one of its main distribution centres, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

The drivers, who work for UK logistics firm Wincanton (WIN.L) based at Argos's distribution centre at Barton-under-Needwood in central England, will strike for three days from 0001 GMT on Dec. 20.

The union's dispute with Wincanton centres on how holiday pay is calculated. It said management had offered to backdate the holiday pay from April this year, while Unite says the pay should cover at least the last two years.

Unite said a strike would cause "havoc and mayhem" to deliveries in the run-up to Christmas.

Wincanton said it was disappointed with Unite's move to strike as a meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday with conciliatory service ACAS to resolve the dispute.

A spokesman for Argos, which is owned by Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), said the retailer was encouraging both sides to keep talking.

"We also have contingency plans in place and can reassure customers we're working hard to ensure this will not impact our deliveries this Christmas," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey Additional reporting by Esha Vaish; Editing by Mark Potter)