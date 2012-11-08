Actress Ariel Winter arrives for the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

LOS ANGELES The mother of "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter on Wednesday denied that she abused her daughter after a judge temporarily placed the 14-year-old actress in her sister's care.

"It's all untrue, it's all untrue," Chris Workman, Winter's mother, told People magazine. "I have my doctor's letter that my daughter's never been abused."

According to court papers, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last month put Winter, who plays the precocious teenager Alex Dunphy on the Emmy-winning TV comedy, under the temporary guardianship of her older sister, Shanelle Gray.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said Winter's mother was alleged to have slapped and emotionally abused the teen, and had been ordered to stay away from her. Ariel has left her mother's home, TMZ said.

Gray will retain guardianship of Winter at least until a November 20 hearing, a judge said.

Winter's publicist did not return calls for comment on Wednesday.

"Modern Family" portrays the lives of three zany families and has won three consecutive Emmy award as American television's best comedy series.

