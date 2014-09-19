PARIS French chemicals group Arkema (AKE.PA) will have completed the bulk of its acquisition programme following the purchase of adhesives unit Bostik, Arkema's Chief Executive Thierry Le Henaff said on Friday.

"With this project, we will have clearly met our acquisition plan. We may still do small acquisitions as well as small divestitures ... but have reached the acquisition level we had set for up until 2017," he told a conference call .

Oil major Total (TOTF.PA) said earlier on Friday it had received an offer from Arkema to buy Bostik at around 1.74 billion euros (1.36 billion pounds).

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Brian Love)