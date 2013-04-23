LONDON British chip designer ARM Holdings easily beat first-quarter profit forecasts, helped by the strength of the dollar and buoyant demand for smartphones and tablets that use its processor technology.

The Cambridge-based company reported a 44 percent jump in adjusted pretax profit of 89.4 million pounds ($136.3 million) on Tuesday, beating analysts' forecasts of 77.6 million pounds. Revenue rose 28 percent to 170.3 million pounds.

ARM, which licenses its designs to chip-makers like Samsung and Qualcomm, collects most of its revenue in the dollar, which has strengthened by about nearly 7 percent against the pound since the start of 2013.

ARM has also been growing faster than the semi-conductor sector thanks to its dominance in smartphones and tablets, like Samsung's Galaxy S4 and Apple's iPad, and wider use of its low-energy processors in microcontrollers.

"The growth in smartphones and tablets continues to benefit ARM," Chief Executive Warren East said on Tuesday.

"Even low cost smart devices can contain multiple ARM-based chips and be based on ARM's advanced Cortex-A series technology and Mali graphics processors."

The company said it expected group revenue for the year to be at least in line with market expectations. Analysts currently forecast revenue of 675.8 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 28 brokers. It also kept expectations unchanged for the second quarter.

Its shares, which trade at an industry-record forward multiple of 54 times earnings, reached a 12-year high of 985 pence last month. ($1 = 0.6560 British pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)