Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON ARM Holdings ARM.L reported strong licensing of its chip designs in the third quarter, helping it beat market expectations and offset current weak demand in consumer electronic markets ahead of the holiday season.
The company, whose processor architecture powers Apple's iPad and new iPhone 4S, reported a 44 percent rise in pretax profit to 55.8 million pounds on revenue up 20 percent to 120.2 million pounds, both ahead of analysts' consensus. Earnings per share of 3.05 pence also delivered a beat.
"Notwithstanding the below seasonal activity levels in the wider semiconductor industry, we expect that group dollar revenues for the full-year 2011 will be in line with current market expectations of around $763 million," the Cambridge-based company said on Tuesday.
ARM reports royalties a quarter in arrears, so it has less visibility on demand in consumer electronic markets than its chip-making partners such as Samsung and Texas Instruments.
The group, which recently unveiled its latest low-energy chip design, the Cortex-A7, said it signed 28 processor licenses in the quarter.
It said it had a healthy opportunity pipeline for licensing and a historically high order backlog, which pointed to another strong quarter for licence revenue in its fourth quarter.
Analysts expected ARM to post pretax profit of 51.1 million pounds on revenue of 116.5 million pounds, equating to earnings per share of 2.75 pence, according to a company-supplied consensus.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.