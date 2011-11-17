Tudor Brown, the president of British chip designer ARM, listens to a question during a news conference in Taipei May 30, 2011, one day before the start of the Computex PC trade show. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI Britain's ARM Holdings ARM.L expects the semiconductor industry to grow by "a few percent" in 2012, but its licensing growth will be slower after an exceptionally strong year in 2011, its senior executive said on Thursday.

Chip makers face a grim outlook as demand drops amid a global economic slowdown. The world's largest contract chip maker, TSMC (2303.TW), has said the industry will likely grow at 3-5 percent next year, compared with 1 percent this year, while research company Gartner forecast 4.6 percent growth for 2012.

"However, we'll probably be having a higher level of licensing than a couple years ago because as ARM grows, our portfolio grows, so we have more available products for licensing," ARM president Tudor Brown said in an interview.

Last month, the company said strong licensing of its chip designs would shore up revenue in the absence of the usual uptick in royalties from sales of holiday-season electronic goods.

Cambridge-based ARM licenses its designs and collects a royalty, one quarter in arrears, on each chip shipped. Some 1.9 billion ARM-based chips were shipped in the three months to end-September.

ARM licensees Texas Instruments and sTMicroelectronics have both warned of weak demand.

ARM has so far licensed 830 licenses to 275 partners. The company said its licenses have been growing at a pace of 75-100 a year in the past on average.

The company, whose processor architecture powers Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and new iPhone 4S, unveiled a chip design -- Cortex-A7 -- last month that offers the same computing power as the silicon in today's high-end smartphones, but uses five times less energy. It says the chip design will enable sub-$100 devices to be on the market by 2013.

The company said on Thursday it is in ongoing discussions with many partners in many countries on the adoption of the new chip, without disclosing any names.

"I am very certain the smartphone will enter low-end. Those phones move in the low end are exactly the ones you are using today, cheaper and high volume," Brown told a press conference earlier on Thursday.

"In two years time, they'll be more functional and higher performance."

Rival Intel Corp (INTC.O) plans to launch a new chip for smartphones next year, but Brown said he "can't take it seriously."

"There's always a next year. Maybe next year there will be one. There's been so many false hopes and so many false marketing boasts, I can't take it seriously," Brown said.

"And even if one exists, I cannot accept Intel's solution can be as cheap as ARM's solution."

He asserted that Intel often subsidizes its chips and creates a cost issue for the company.

Commenting on Intel's latest push on its Ultrabook, Brown said it's getting to be a more popular segment that ARM might consider entering.

"In the future, very soon we'll see ultrabook's form factor with Window and ARM technology, and I think it'll be very interesting."

The company has spent over $150 million in research and development in 2010 and close to $200 million this year, predicting the figure will continue to rise.

ARM's power-sipping architecture is used in processors produced by Qualcomm (QCOM.O), Texas Instruments TXN.N, Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).

(Editing by Ken Wills)

(This story corrects the headline to "licensing growth" from "licensing")