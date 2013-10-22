LONDON Chipmakers licensing more powerful mobile technology such as the 64-bit architecture in the new iPhone helped Britain's ARM Holdings' beat expectations for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company, whose chip designs power more than 95 percent of smartphones and most tablets, posted pre-tax profit of 92.6 million pounds, up 36 percent on a year ago, on revenue 27 percent higher at 184 million pounds.

Analysts were forecasting revenues of 175.8 million pounds and pre-tax profit of 88.9 million pounds, according to a poll of 25 brokers compiled by the Cambridge-based company.

Apple made the leap to 64-bit processing in the iPhone 5S, unveiled last month, and analysts say other smartphone makers will likely follow.

ARM, which licenses its designs to chipmakers such as Samsung, receives a higher royalty on every chip shipped for its newest designs.

A record 48 processor licences were signed in the three months to end-September, the company said, including Taiwan's MediaTek licensing ARM's latest ARMv8-A processor technology and next-generation Mail graphics.

Processor licensing revenues for the quarter came in at $106.2 million, up 52 percent on a year earlier and easily beating management's guidance of about $80 million.

"With more customers choosing to deploy ARM technology in their products and ARM's royalty revenues outperforming the overall semiconductor industry, this has been another quarter that underpins ARM's long-term growth opportunity," Chief Executive Simon Segars said.

The company said it entered the final quarter with a record order backlog. It also said customer and industry data pointed to the usual seasonal rise in that period in royalty revenue, which it reports a quarter in arrears.

"Assuming the macroeconomic situation does not deteriorate significantly in the remainder of the quarter, we expect group dollar revenues for the fourth quarter to be in line with current market expectations of approximately $290 million," it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Pravin Char)