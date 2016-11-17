Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Yerevan, Armenia, June 25, 2016. Picture taken June 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

MOSCOW Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan said he was willing to meet his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, if this meeting would be useful, Russia's RIA news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.

"We have never refused such meetings," Sargsyan said. "But we always want such meeting to be useful, to make progress."

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)