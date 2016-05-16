An Azeri serviceman stands guard at the frontline with the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Zulfiya Safkhanova

VIENNA The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan reiterated their commitment to a ceasefire in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and to a peaceful settlement of the conflict during a meeting in Vienna on Monday, according to a joint statement by United States, France and Russia.

Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev also agreed on a next round of talks to be held in a mutually-agreed location, with the aim of resuming talks on a comprehensive settlement, the statement said.

