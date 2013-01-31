YEREVAN Armenian presidential candidate Paruyr Hayrikyan was wounded by unknown gunmen in the centre of the capital Yerevan on Thursday night, but his life was not in danger, police said.

Hayrikyan is one of eight candidates in an election due to be held on February 18 but is not seen as a strong challenger to the incumbent Serzh Sarksyan, who is expected to be re-elected for the second five-year term.

"(Unknown gunmen) were shooting at presidential candidate Paruyr Hayrikyan ... Doctors say his life is not in danger," Vladimir Gasparyan, the head of the country's police department, told reporters at the hospital in comments aired by Shans TV.

(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by Alison Williams)