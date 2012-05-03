UNITED NATIONS More than $2.2 billion (1.3 billion pounds) in weapons and ammunition were imported by blacklisted states between 2000 and 2010 in the face of dozens of United Nations, regional and multilateral bans, aid group Oxfam said on Thursday as it pushed for a legally binding arms trade treaty.

The international community will attempt to draft an arms trade treaty to regulate the $55 billion global weapons market during a conference in July at U.N. headquarters in New York.

"The challenge is to ensure the new treaty is really strong. It must unambiguously stop arms transfers where they would fuel conflict, poverty or human rights abuses," Oxfam's head of the Control Arms Campaign Anna Macdonald said in a statement.

Oxfam described its estimate of more than $2.2 billion in global banned arms trade as conservative due to a lack of data.

It said states flouting embargoes included Myanmar, which had a $600 million trade in weapons in the decade to 2010; Iran, whose trade was worth $574 million between 2007 and 2010; and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which had a $124 million arms trade between 2000 and 2002.

At the United Nations, there are divisions over whether human rights should be a mandatory criterion for determining whether governments should permit weapons exports to specific countries.

Russia, China and other arms-exporting nations are wary of a proposal for a treaty to ban weapons transfers to countries where they could be used for serious human rights violations. Some Western nations are also concerned that it would discourage states accused of rights abuses from signing a trade treaty.

Oxfam argued that an absence of robust and legally binding obligations governing the global arms trade allowed countries accused of rights abuses to continue building weapon stockpiles.

It said that Syria imported more than $1 million in small arms and light weapons in 2010, and spent a further $167 million on air defence systems and missiles, and Oxfam accused Damascus of using some of those weapons during the government's attempt to crush a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

The United Nations says more than 9,000 have died, while the Syrian government says it has lost at least 2,600 of its forces.

"How can the sale of bananas be more tightly controlled than the sale of machine guns? It just doesn't make sense," Macdonald said.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)