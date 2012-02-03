MOVES TUES DEC 21 Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Cape Town March 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

LOS ANGELES Federal prosecutors said on Friday they had closed an investigation into members and associates of a bike racing team partly owned by seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong.

The department's statement did not detail the specific subject of the probe, calling it simply "an investigation into allegations of criminal conduct."

A source familiar with the investigation, however, said the probe focused on whether the team had defrauded its sponsor, the U.S. Postal Service, by doping.

Doping, or using performance enhancing substances, itself is not a federal crime.

U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr. said he was making a public announcement over the closing of the case because of numerous reports in the media about the investigation.

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said in a written statement that its investigation was still ongoing.

"Unlike the U.S. Attorney, USADA's job is to protect clean sport rather than enforce specific criminal laws," Tygart said in the statement.

"Our investigation into doping in the sport of cycling is continuing and we look forward to obtaining the information developed during the federal investigation," he said.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Paul Thomasch)