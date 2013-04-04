Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
LOS ANGELES The anticipated return of cult television series "Arrested Development" will premiere on May 26 with the entire 15-episode new season available to stream online, Netflix said on Thursday, seven years after the show ended on network television.
The Emmy-winning series, which was cancelled after three seasons by U.S. network Fox in 2006 because of poor ratings, will be streamed online beginning at 12:01 a.m. PST (8:01 a.m. British time), the Internet subscription service said.
Netflix, which has been adding original shows to its online library of films and television this year, will put the entire series online at once, tapping into the trend of audiences "binge watching" rather than the broadcast television method of weekly episodes.
"Finally my simple wish for the show is coming true: that it be broadcast every second around the clock to every television, computer or mobile device in existence," the show's creator and executive producer Mitch Hurwitz said in a statement.
"Arrested Development" tells the riches-to-rags story of the dysfunctional and scheming Bluth family who are being held together by eldest son Michael (Jason Bateman) after the family patriarch (Jeffrey Tambor) is convicted of fraud.
The series also stars Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera and David Cross, with guest appearances by Ben Stiller and Liza Minnelli, among others. It is narrated by executive producer and "A Beautiful Mind" director Ron Howard.
"Arrested Development" was a critical darling for its quirky plots and cinema verite style.
Netflix Inc, which entered big-budget original programming with political thriller "House of Cards" starring Kevin Spacey in February, is available in the United States, Canada, Britain, Ireland and parts of Latin America, among other areas.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
LONDON One of the UK's first major exhibitions charting modern and contemporary American pop art opened at the British Museum in London this week, with works from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Washington DC's National Gallery of Art.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.