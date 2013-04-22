OTTAWA Canadian police will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. British time) Monday to provide details on a "national security criminal investigation", police said shortly after media reports said they had thwarted a major terrorist attack.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement the investigation was coordinated by a multi-agency team comprised of the RCMP, Canadian Security Intelligence Services, the Canada Border Service Agency and other law enforcement and national security partners.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported earlier that police and intelligence agencies had made multiple arrests in connection with the alleged plot.

