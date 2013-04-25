An exterior view of INRS University, where Chiheb Esseghaier is registered in the doctoral program in Varennes, Quebec April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

TUNIS For the friends of Chiheb Esseghaier, the news that the Tunisian-born student had been arrested over an alleged al Qaeda-backed plot to derail a train in Canada came as something of a surprise.

They remembered him during his time in the Tunisian capital as an ordinary student, certainly no Islamist extremist, but perhaps somewhat naive and easily led.

Their recollections are not of the kind of young man who would go on to face charges in a distant country of conspiracy to murder and working with a terrorist group.

Esseghaier has been a doctoral student since 2010 at the INRS institute near Montreal where he is researching the use of nanotechnology to detect cancer and other diseases.

When he appeared in court in Canada this week, he had a thick black beard, something his friends at home in Tunis do not remember him ever having.

"He was an ordinary student ... There was no sign of religious militancy," said Meriam Sassi, one of Esseghaier's friends.

"But it was easy to influence him; he has a weak personality," she told Reuters. "He could not differentiate between the truth and a joke."

She recalled that he did not have a beard and was not a loner during his time as a student. But he did display a certain innocence when it came to interacting with young women.

"He did not know the difference between a condom and a packet of chewing gum," she said, adding that she was in shock after hearing that Esseghaier had been arrested.

Samir Galouli a 29-year-old engineer who studied with Esseghaier at the INSAT institute, a modern scientific and technical college in Tunis with links to France, also found it hard to believe the news from Canada; he said he remembered his friend as a fan of Turkish and Western music.

"I am shocked by this news," Galouli said in a telephone interview. "He was an excellent student in biology.

"He was a playful spirit, but he was a weak personality and it was easy to influence him."

Esseghaier appeared in court on Wednesday and rejected the authority of Canadian law to judge him, saying the criminal code was not the holy book.

He and another suspect, Raed Jaser, are charged with plotting to derail a train, and U.S. security sources say they sought to attack at a bridge near the U.S.-Canada border.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Giles Elgood)