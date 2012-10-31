SYDNEY A consortium including Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) and POSCO (005490.KS) said it is dropping a takeover bid for Australian steel maker and miner Arrium (ARI.AX) after a sweetened A$1.2 billion (771 million pounds) offer was rejected.

"Steelmakers Australia (the consortium) is deeply disappointed with the Arrium Board's decision not to grant due diligence access based on our comprehensive proposal that offers a full and fair price," a statement from the group said.

"Steelmakers Australia has determined it will cease seeking engagement with the Arrium Board."

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Lincoln Feast)