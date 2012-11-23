Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Premier League side Arsenal have renewed their shirt sponsorship deal with Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline in a 5-year agreement worth 150 million pounds.
The shirt agreement runs until the end of the 2018-19 season and Arsenal's home will continue to be known as the Emirates Stadium until 2028, the English club said on Friday.
Emirates have had their name on Arsenal's famous red shirts since the 2006/07 season.
"The original deal with Emirates was a key facilitator of our move from Highbury and this next phase of our relationship will be just as critical to keep us at the top of the game in England and Europe," said Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis.
Shirt sponsorships are increasingly lucrative for top European soccer clubs.
This summer Arsenal's rivals Manchester United signed a $559 million deal with General Motors to have the Chevrolet brand on their shirts for 7 years from 2014.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Neil Maidment)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.