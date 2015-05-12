A Christie's staff holds a pair of ruby and diamond ear pendants during an auction preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 8, 2015. The pendants, together with a matching ring, were presented in 1969 as a wedding gift to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis by Aristotle Onassis. They are expected to sell between US $ 250,000 to 350,000 when they are auctioned on May 13 in Geneva. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A model holds the 'Sunrise Ruby' (top) and the 'Historic Pink Diamond' during an auction preview at Sotheby's auction house in Geneva, Switzerland, in this May 6, 2015 file photo. The historic pink diamond fetched 14.8 million Swiss francs ($15.94 million) at an auction on May 12 that reflected investors' strong appetite for coloured stones, Sotheby's said. The Burmese ruby weighing 25.59 carats sold for a world record 28.25 million Swiss francs ($30.42 million) at an auction that also saw strong appetite for coloured stones and exceptional natural pearls, Sotheby's said on Tuesday. 'The Sunrise Ruby', the evening's star lot which has the rare grading of 'pigeon's blood' colour, sold after back and forth bidding by two telephone bidders. From a private collection of Cartier jewels, it had been estimated at 11.7 million - 17.5 million Swiss francs. A new record price for a ruby according to David Bennett Worldwide Chairman for Jewellery at Sotheby. Â REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

A model holds the 'Sunrise Ruby', a Burmese ruby weighing 25.59 carats, during an auction preview at Sotheby's auction house in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6, 2015. The ruby is expected to sell between US $ 12,000,000 to 18,000,000 when it is auctioned on May 12 in Geneva. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A model holds the 'Historic Pink Diamond', a Fancy Vivid diamond weighing 8.72 carats and with a classic non-modified cushion cut, during an auction preview at Sotheby's auction house in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A model holds the 'Sunrise Ruby', a Burmese ruby weighing 25.59 carats, during an auction preview at Sotheby's auction house in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A model wears the 'Sunrise Ruby', a Burmese ruby weighing 25.59 carats, a Cartier tiara, made in the 1930s and a diamond necklace, weighing 190 carats during an auction preview at Sotheby's auction house in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA A Burmese ruby weighing 25.59 carats sold for a world record 28.25 million Swiss francs (19.4 million pounds) at Tuesday's auction that saw strong demand for coloured stones and exceptional natural pearls, Sotheby's said.

"The Sunrise Ruby", which has the rare grading of 'pigeon's blood' colour, was hotly disputed by two private collectors bidding by telephone, it said, declining to name the anonymous buyer. From a private collection of Cartier jewels, it had been estimated at 11.7 million to 17.5 million Swiss francs.

"A new record price for a ruby," David Bennett, the chairman of Sotheby's international jewellery division who conducted the auction, said as he brought down the hammer to applause.

Bennett later told reporters: "It becomes the most expensive coloured gemstone that is not a diamond.

"It completely mesmerised me, in a sense for me it is the stone of my (40-year) career, it's just a magical stone".

A historic pink diamond fetched 14.8 million Swiss francs. Graded fancy vivid pink, it is believed to have been part of the incredible jewellery collection of Princess Mathilde Bonaparte, niece of France's Emperor Napoleon I, according to the auction house.

"The exquisite 8.72 carat stone only recently resurfaced, having been kept in a bank vault since the 1940s," Sotheby's said. Neither the seller nor the buyer, a man bidding in the centre of the room, were identified.

"The market for coloured diamonds and precious gemstones has never been stronger, and pink diamonds rank among the rarest of all," Sotheby's said in a statement.

A rare natural pearl necklace, composed of two graduated rows strung with a total of 78 pearls, soared to 6.5 million Swiss francs, setting a world auction record, Sotheby's said.

"Natural pearls made huge prices, all soaring multiple times beyond pre-sale estimates," Bennett said.

In all, 453 of 484 lots found new owners, netting a total of 149.85 million Swiss francs at Sotheby's jewellery sale.

At rival Christie's in Geneva on Wednesday, a diamond brooch given by Spain's King Alfonso XII to his wife as a wedding gift and ruby ear pendants once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis are among highlights of a sale that could fetch more than $80 million.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Heneghan)