NEW YORK Four paintings by American abstract expressionist artist Clyfford Still will headline Sotheby's contemporary art auction in November, when they are expected to sell for a combined total of more than $50 million (31 million pounds).

Tobias Meyer, Sotheby's head of contemporary art, described the November 9 auction in New York as a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

"A single painting by the artist of such quality as these would be a unique and extraordinarily sought-after occasion, as there are few Still paintings in private hands," he said in a statement.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the new Clyfford Still Museum, which is set to open in Denver, Colorado on November 18. The works are being sold by the City and County of Denver, with the understanding that the museum will never sell any works, according to Sotheby's.

Meyer said "1949-A-No.1," the top lot in the group, was one of the greatest examples of 20th century American painting. The work with jagged strokes of black and red is estimated to sell for up to $35 million.

Another painting, "1947-Y-No.2," could fetch as much as $20 million and a work from 1976, entitled "PH-1033" has a pre-sale estimate of $10 million to $15 million.

Still, who died in 1980, was an enigmatic artist who greatly influenced such abstract artists as Mark Rothko, with whom he formed a close relationship in the 1940s. By the mid-1950s he broke with commercial galleries and restricted loans of his work to museums.

The removal of his estate from the public domain after his death has heightened curiosity in his works, many of which have not been seen for 30 years.

In 2004, Still's widow Patricia selected Denver as the recipient of his collection, which included some 94 percent of his total output. Still had stipulated his works would go to an American city that would establish permanent quarters for them.

The four works will go on public exhibition in Hong Kong and London in October ahead of the sale.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)