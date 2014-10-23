Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St. Lucia
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
LONDON The man who runs London's Tate Modern - an art gallery in a former power station that looms over the River Thames - was named on Thursday the most powerful figure in the world of contemporary art.
Nicholas Serota has been in the top 10 of the "Power 100" every year since the list was launched by ArtReview magazine in 2002, which said his museum "has come to epitomise almost all the elements of the current 'global' artworld."
"Tate Modern remains the most visited modern and contemporary museum in the world and the organisation has partnerships from Seoul and Sydney to Berlin and Oman," ArtReview said.
Established in 2000 under Serota's leadership, Tate Modern has become a major tourist attraction in the British capital. Last month, it announced that an exhibition of paper cut-outs by the Henri Matisse drew more than 560,000 visitors, making it the most popular show ever mounted at the museum.
Previous figures to top the list include artists Damien Hirst and Ai Weiwei. Last year, Sheikha al-Mayassa al-Thani, daughter of the emir of Qatar, was named most powerful person after the Gulf state went on an unprecedented spending spree to fill its new museums.
(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Larry King)
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."