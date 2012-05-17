A sign for the ASDA supermarket chain stands outside a store in London, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

LONDON Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said sales growth accelerated in its first quarter and it won market share as a focus on low prices and a revamped own-brand range appealed to cash-strapped shoppers.

Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco said on Thursday sales at shops open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 2.2 percent in the 12 weeks to March 31.

That followed a rise of 1 percent in the 14 weeks to January 7, which Asda reported as its fourth quarter period.

"Customers really valued our price leadership, the ongoing improvements in quality and our commitment to warm and friendly service," Chief Executive Andy Clarke said.

Recent industry data has shown Asda growing sales faster than all of its main UK rivals and achieving a record market share of just under 18 percent.

Many of Britain's retailers are struggling as shoppers' grapple with higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and worry about job security, a shaky housing market and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

A survey last week showed UK retail sales posted their biggest fall in more than a year in April, while cards and gifts chain Clinton Cards entered administration, a form of protection from creditors.

Grocers have fared better than most stores thanks to their focus on low prices. But supermarkets have also seen sales growth slow sharply from a few years ago, with Tesco issuing a shock profit warning in January.

Earlier this month industry No.3 Sainsbury reported year profit at the top end of forecasts, while No. 4 Wm Morrison Supermarkets posted a 1 percent fall in first-quarter underlying sales.

Asda's total sales grew 7.1 percent, while operating income grew faster than sales, excluding fuel.

Gross profit rate (margin) was flat year-on-year, while costs as a percentage of sales grew slower than sales. Customer traffic rose 2.9 percent, with average basket size up 2.1 percent. Online sales jumped 19.2 percent.

Asda, which trades from 544 stores, lagged Britain's grocery market in 2010 but fought back in 2011, helped by its purchase of smaller format Netto stores and a re-launch of its own-brand food range.

It has also benefited from its "price guarantee" which offers to refund customers the difference, via a voucher, if an online price comparison website does not show their shopping was at least 10 percent cheaper than at a rival.

Parent Wal-Mart posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday.

(Editing by Adveith Nair and Mark Potter)