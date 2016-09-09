British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON The new boss of Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart (WMT.N), introduced his first wave of price cuts on Friday, seeking to reverse a dramatic slump in sales.
Last month Asda reported a 7.5 percent fall in underlying sales for its second quarter, prompting new Chief Executive Sean Clarke to caution it would take time for him to recover the firm's fortunes which have suffered due to the rapid rise of German discounters Aldi and Lidl.
On Friday Asda said prices had been cut by an average of 15 percent on thousands of own brand products, including fresh meat and fish, bread, cheese, tomato ketchup and wine.
The reductions form part of a commitment to price cuts of 1.5 billion pounds over five years which began in November 2013.
Asda's move comes days after industry No. 4 Morrisons (MRW.L) announced more reductions.
While Asda has lagged peers in sales performance for two years and lost market share, it has still been Britain's most profitable supermarket.
Accounts for 2015 filed to Companies House on Thursday showed it made a pretax profit of 633.2 million pounds ($840 million), up 5.2 percent, as it cuts costs, including jobs.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
TOKYO Japanese trust banks are preparing to sue Toshiba Corp over its 2015 accounting scandal, a fresh headache for the conglomerate as it scrambles to offset a separate imminent multi-billion dollar writedown.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.