U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends the 2nd East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' meeting at the office of the Council of Ministers in Phnom Penh July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

PHNOM PENH Rival powers China and the United States will work together in Asia and find common ground to ensure proper handling of sensitive issues, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

"I want to stress the importance of U.S.-China cooperation in regional institutions," Clinton told reporters ahead of a meeting with Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of a regional forum in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

"I am delighted that we are going to be issuing a joint media note ... It is an important signal that the United States and China not only can but will work together in Asia."

