VIENTIANE Attempts to change the status quo have "been continuing for the past few months" in the East and South China Seas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, in an apparent criticsm of China.

Abe made the remarks at an East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, during which security in the South China Sea was addressed.

"Unilateral attempts to change the status quo have been continuing for the past few months in the East China Sea and South China Sea," said Abe. "I am deeply concerned about that."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)