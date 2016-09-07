A fisherman repairs his boat overlooking fishing boats that fish in the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, at Masinloc, Zambales, in the Philippines April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that there had been no change to the situation around Scarborough Shoal, after the Philippines said it was seeking clarification from China about an increase in ships near the disputed South China Sea shoal.

"I can tell you that there has not been any change to the Huangyan Island situation. China has also not taken new actions," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing, using China's name for the shoal.

"Given this situation, some people are hyping the situation by spreading that kind of information. I think it is worth everyone being vigilant of this kind of intent."

