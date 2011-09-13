LONDON Ashmore Group Plc (ASHM.L) Chief Executive Mark Coombs, ranked 53 in the 2011 Sunday Times Rich List, has earned himself the biggest recent dividend payout among the family and private owners of Britain's largest listed fund managers.

Coombs, who has led the emerging markets manager since 1998 to its recent admission to the FTSE 100, stands to pocket 43.3 million pounds after Ashmore hiked its full-year dividend in its annual results on Tuesday.

Coombs is the largest shareholder in Ashmore and his 42.18 percent stake is valued at roughly 1.2 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The dividend windfall is more than either Peter Hargreaves or Stephen Lansdown, the two largest shareholders in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc (HRGV.L), are set to take home from their most recent full-year dividends, and also beats the 2010 dividends paid out to the founding family of Schroders Plc (SDR.L).

The windfall spotlights the hefty payouts owners of asset managers listed in Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index are enjoying as their companies rebound from the 2008 credit crunch.

Peter Hargreaves owns shares that would equate to 28.8 million pounds in dividends for the year to June-end, according to Thomson Reuters data, while Stephen Lansdown's stake is worth almost 18 million pounds in dividends, based on a full-year dividend of 18.87 pence per share, a 59 percent rise on the previous year.

Bruno Schroder's 13.9 million shares would attract 5.16 million pounds in 2010 dividends, while the Vincitas and Veritas vehicles, which act as trustees of certain settlements made by members of the family, would take around 37 million between them.

Meanwhile, the Lagrange GLG Trust which owns 3.4 percent in hedge fund Man Group Plc (EMG.L) according to Thomson Reuters data, would earn $14.1 million (8.9 million pounds) from Man Group's most recent full-year dividend.

Pierre Lagrange, along with GLG co-CEOs Emmanuel Roman and Noam Gottesman, bagged $500 million in Man Group shares through the acquisition last year of GLG by Man Group.

Coombs, who gained an MA in Law from Cambridge University, led Ashmore's buyout from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in 1999 and has since capitalised on the explosion in investor interest in emerging markets to expand assets under management to more than $65 billion.

Ashmore's second-largest shareholder and head of research, Jerome Booth, will get close to 6.3 million pounds. He is ranked 430 in this year's Sunday Times Rich List.

