LONDON Fund manager Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) and packaging firm Bunzl (BNZL.L) will be promoted to the FTSE 100 .FTSE index, compiler FTSE Group said, following the latest quarterly review.

Private equity firm 3i Group (III.L) and oil services firm John Wood Group (WG.L) will be demoted to the FTSE 250 .FTMC index.

Ashmore was the only mid-cap stock eligible for automatic promotion to the blue chips, while Bunzl will re-enter the FTSE 100 index for the purposes of balancing the changes to constituents.

Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the 90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted into the blue-chip index, while the FTSE 100 constituents with the lowest value or that fall to the 111th spot or below automatically drop into the FTSE 250 index.

Seven further changes will be made to the FTSE 250, with energy services firm Cape (CIU.L), Irish engineer Kentz Corporation KENZ.L, and recently listed oil explorer Ophir Energy (OPHR.L) to be new index entries.

Meanwhile, high-tech tools firm Oxford Instruments (OXIG.L), gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L, support services and building firm Interserve (IRV.L) and telecoms firm KCOM Group (KCOM.L) will be promoted from the FTSE Small Cap index .FTSC.

Going the other way, pub operators Enterprise Inns (ETI.L) and Spirit Pub Company SPRTC.L, real estate group St Modwen Properties (SMP.L), ground engineer Keller (KLR.L), and investment trust Fidelity Special Values (FSV.L) will be automatically demoted from the FTSE 250 index.

For balancing purposes, two other stocks will be demoted to the small caps -- software firm Kofax KFX.L and explorer JKX Oil & Gas (JKX.L).

The review used the closing prices from Tuesday September 6 and the changes were confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday. The changes will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, September 19.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright and Jon Hopkins)