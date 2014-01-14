European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) said clients pulled $3.5 billion (2.1 billion pounds) more from its range of funds than they put in during the last three months of 2013, as clients took fright at heightened volatility in its core emerging markets.
In a trading statement on Tuesday, Ashmore said assets under management fell to $75.3 billion. Analysts at Numis had forecast assets would come in at $79.9 billion after net inflows of $1.4 billion.
Ashmore said clients withdrew money from blended and external debt, as well as equities and multi-strategy themes.
"Market performance and, to some extent, investor behaviour during the quarter continued to be influenced by uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy and the heightened market volatility experienced since early May last year," Mark Coombs, Ashmore's billionaire founder said in the statement.
LONDON British insurer Prudential reported a record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion pounds on Tuesday, as growth in its Asia and U.S. operations outweighed a decline in its domestic market.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.