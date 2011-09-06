LONDON Industrial equipment hire company Ashtead (AHT.L) forecast full-year results well ahead of previous expectations after increased rentals helped more than double first-quarter profit.

The FTSE 250 company, which hires out equipment from diggers to small tools, said on Tuesday pretax profit at constant exchange rates for the three months to July 31 rose 211 percent to 33.8 million pounds as hard-up customers chose to rent rather than buy equipment.

Sunbelt -- Ashtead's U.S. unit, which generates more than 80 percent of the firm's revenue -- saw sales grow 21 percent, while its UK business grew by 12 percent.

The firm said it expected the rental trend to continue with further increases in Sunbelt's U.S. market share also anticipated.

"August's U.S. rental revenues continued this pattern with growth of 25 percent. As a result, the board now anticipates a full-year result substantially ahead of its previous expectations," Chief Executive Geoff Drabble said.

U.S. rivals including United Rentals (URI.N) and RSC Holdings RRR.N have also seen results improve on increasing rental demand in recent months.

Shares in Ashtead, which have slumped 33 percent in the last three months following U.S. economy fears, closed at 112 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 578 million pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)