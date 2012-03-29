LONDON Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead (AHT.L) said it would deliver further growth next financial year, after a record 12 months in which profit is expected to quadruple as it prospers from cash-strapped clients needing to rent rather than buy.

The British firm, which makes 80 percent of revenue from its U.S. business Sunbelt, has raised profit expectations for the year to April 2012 three times as customers, unwilling to spend in slow construction markets, turn to renting.

"We anticipate a continuation of the trends we have seen in the current year, therefore we would expect further progress going forward," chief executive Geoff Drabble told Reuters, adding the firm expects year-on-year profit growth in 2012-13.

While construction markets in Britain and the United States are still well below peak levels, Ashtead will continue to benefit from a shift to renting, Drabble said.

But real growth will come once the industry recovers as its prices rise in line with demand for equipment, he added.

"People think, gosh, they have reached previous peaks," Drabble said. "As far as I am concerned we are still at the bottom of the mountain, not at the top of the mountain, because we've got cyclical recovery to come".

In the United States, where Ashtead is the number two rental player, housing data has begun to show hints of a recovery, while construction employment figures are also stabilising.

"The reality is that the U.S. market is a little bit better, not a lot better, but it is not getting worse," said Drabble, whose business rents out everything from small tools to diggers.

"I think it is 2013 and 2014 where you start to see the recovery if we carry on existing trends."

The same cannot be said for Ashtead's home market, where Drabble said the construction market for 2012 was "awful", although market share gains mean the group still expect to grow profit there in its 2012-13 fiscal year.

"London is an OK market, utility, particularly water, will continue to be financed, but it is hard to get excited about the UK right now," Drabble said. "I think non-residential will be awful, the impact of government cuts has yet to be fully determined but the net result will be awful."

Ashtead, which has grown market share as smaller rivals struggle to secure the finance needed to compete, is on course to hit analysts' average pretax profit forecast of around 122 million pounds ($193 million) for the year to end-April, way ahead of the 31 million posted the year before.

In March, Ashtead reported a 105 million pound pretax profit for the first nine months of its financial year, surpassing analysts' full-year expectations and prompting upgrades. Shares in the FTSE 250 firm are 80 percent higher than six months ago at 252.75 pence, valuing it at 1.3 billion pounds.

In its smaller speciality business, which provides niche equipment like scaffolding for oil refineries and large back-up power generators for customers including Walmart (WMT.N), Drabble said it was focused on pushing a faster pace of growth to diversify the group slightly from construction.

The division, which makes up 20 percent of U.S. revenues, will gain from higher investment and acquisitions of between $30 and $80 million as it targets a 30 percent share of the group's U.S. revenues in the next five years or so, Drabble said.

Ashtead also expects its core rental business to see short-term gains from its larger rival United Rental's (URI.N) $1.9 billion acquisition of RSC Holdings RRR.N, as the integration, which includes $200 million of cost savings by the end of 2012, throws up opportunity for market share gains.

Analysts at Barclays are forecasting group adjusted pretax profit in 2012-2013 of 147 million pounds.

Despite being number two in America, Ashtead has just a 6 percent share in a fragmented market. Drabble said it planned to open new U.S. sites in 2012 and that, over time, the group would consider heading north and south out of the United States into Canada, Mexico and Panama.

