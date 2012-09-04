LONDON Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead (AHT.L) raised its annual earnings guidance after first quarter profits almost doubled, helped by strong growth at its U.S. business.

The British firm, which makes over 80 percent of revenue from its U.S. unit Sunbelt, on Tuesday said its underlying pretax profit rose 82 percent to 61.4 million pounds in the three months to the end of July. Revenues rose 18 percent to 325 million pounds.

"The markets in which we operate have performed as anticipated with gently improving conditions in the U.S. and a more challenging outlook in the UK," said Ashtead chief executive Geoff Drabble.

"Given the momentum established in the business, we now anticipate a full year result materially ahead of our previous expectations."

The company was previously expected to report an average pretax profit of 162.2 million pounds for the year to the end of April 2013, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

The company said slow construction markets continued to push cash-strapped customers to rent rather than buy expensive industrial equipment.

Ashtead, which hires out equipment from diggers to small tools, said first quarter sales at Sunbelt rose a quarter to 275.3 million pounds.

