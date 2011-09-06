LONDON Industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead (AHT.L) forecast "substantially" better full-year results after booming business in its core U.S. market -- where cash-strapped customers kept renting -- more than doubled first-quarter profit.

The FTSE 250 company, which hires out equipment from diggers to small tools, Tuesday posted a 211 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit at constant exchange rates for the three months to July 31 of 33.8 million pounds, easily beating market expectations.

Ashtead shares, which have slumped 33 percent in the past three months because of fears about the impact of a weak U.S. economy on its business, were up 15 percent to 129.3 pence at 9:24 a.m. British time.

Chief executive Geoff Drabble said a tougher economic climate meant customers preferred to rent rather than own equipment, while its market share was also increasing as other rental firms struggled to match its scale and prices.

"Given the on-going structural change in the US rental market and the strong current performance, the board now anticipates a full year result substantially ahead of its previous expectations," a statement read.

Before Tuesday's announcement, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts, full-year pretax profit consensus was 58.50 million pounds.

Investec analyst Wayne Gerry said he anticipated upping full-year estimates from 57.5 million pounds to 77 million.

Sunbelt -- Ashtead's U.S. unit, which generates more than 80 percent of the firm's revenue -- saw first-quarter sales grow 21 percent. Meanwhile UK business grew by 12 percent.

Pretax profit for the quarter, which surpassed the 31 million pounds posted for the whole of 2011, was also helped by an increased fleet size, rented at better prices and a first-time contribution from Ashtead's Empire Scaffold business.

The firm said that good growth had continued into August with U.S. rental revenues up 25 percent year-on-year.

RBS analyst Justin Jordan wrote in a note: "Stellar first-quarter, with profits some 50 percent ahead of consensus. Positive momentum into the second-quarter, with positive structural growth trends overwhelming macro fears."

U.S. rivals including United Rentals (URI.N) and RSC Holdings RRR.N have also seen results improve on increasing rental demand in recent months. ($1 = 0.621 British Pounds)

