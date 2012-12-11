LONDON Industrial equipment hire group Ashtead (AHT.L) posted a record first half profit, boosted by a structural shift towards rental in the U.S. construction market.

The company on Tuesday said it would lift its profit expectations for the full year as a result.

The British firm, which makes 85 percent of group revenue from its U.S. division Sunbelt, saw first half profit of 141 million pounds, up 66 percent on the same period last year.

Group revenue in the first half was 680.4 million pounds, up 18 percent on last year.

Ashtead said it was seeking medium term growth either from a further shift towards companies renting equipment instead of owning, or from economic recovery.

The acquisition of JMR Industries, an specialised oil and gas equipment rental business, for $32 million - plus $12 million over three years depending on profitability - was also completed in the second quarter, it said.

The group said it expected its net debt to remain low and that it hoped to sustain a net debt to earnings ratio of below two times.

The group also raised its interim dividend by 50 percent to 1.5 pence per share.

(Reporting By Christine Murray; editing by Rhys Jones)