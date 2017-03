China's President Xi Jinping (front C) guides guests at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank launch ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool

TAIPEI Taiwan will submit an application to join the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Tuesday, a spokesman for the office of the island's president said.

The announcement makes Taiwan the latest country to express its intention to join AIIB, despite historical animosity and the lack of formal diplomatic relations between Taiwan and China.

It was not immediately known whether Beijing would accept Taiwan's application.

