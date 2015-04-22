Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Africa summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kyodo news agency said, the latest sign of a thaw in troubled ties between the world's second and third biggest economies.

Sino-Japanese ties have chilled in recent years due to feuds over the wartime past, bitter memories of which linger in China, as well as territorial rows and regional rivalry. A meeting between the two leaders could promote a cautious rapprochement that began when Abe and Xi met at a summit late last year.

