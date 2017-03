TOKYO Japan's chief government spokesman said on Wednesday that should Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet later in the day in Indonesia, they will reconfirm a commitment to working together to move bilateral relations forward.

Tensions between Asia's two biggest economies have flared in recent years due to feuds over wartime history as well as territorial rows and regional rivalry. Memories of Japan's past military aggression run deep in China and Beijing has repeatedly urged Japan to face up to history.

