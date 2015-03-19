Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
SEOUL South Korea will decide by the end of this month on whether it will join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said on Thursday.
More than 20 countries including Germany, Britain and India have decided to participate in the bank, while South Korean officials have remained tight-lipped in recent weeks over its possible membership.
The finance minister's comments were made to reporters on the sidelines of a press event in Seoul.
The United States, one of South Korea's closest allies, has urged countries to think twice before joining the bank, which Washington sees as a rival to the Western-dominated World Bank.
(Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.