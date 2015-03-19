China's President Xi Jinping (4th R) meets with the guests at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) launch ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in this October 24, 2014 file photograph. REUTERS/Takaki Yajima/Pool/Files

SEOUL South Korea will decide by the end of this month on whether it will join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said on Thursday.

More than 20 countries including Germany, Britain and India have decided to participate in the bank, while South Korean officials have remained tight-lipped in recent weeks over its possible membership.

The finance minister's comments were made to reporters on the sidelines of a press event in Seoul.

The United States, one of South Korea's closest allies, has urged countries to think twice before joining the bank, which Washington sees as a rival to the Western-dominated World Bank.

(Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)