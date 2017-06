FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo

SINGAPORE The Indian rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.

Modi's victory in Uttar Pradesh strengthens his claim to a second term in national elections in 2019, and is seen as an endorsement of his economic reform agenda.

The rupee gained around 0.5 percent in one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading to 66.35 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Stephen Coates)