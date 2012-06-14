Rising spending by domestic travellers in India and Indonesia is prompting international hoteliers to build budget and mid-scale brands in the world's second and fourth largest populations.

Here is a pipeline of hotels proposed by international operators in the two countries.

* InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG.L), the world's No.1 hotelier, has a pipeline of 35 Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels in India, and 7 such hotels in Indonesia.

* Accor (ACCP.PA), Europe's largest hotel chain, plans to have 25 mid-scale Ibis hotels by 2015 in Indonesia and to open another 14 hotels in India, adding to its existing four. Accor will also grow its budget chain, Formule 1, to 11 hotels in India by the end of 2013. It launched the first Formule 1 hotel there in April, and already has two in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

* Marriott MAR.N plans to grow its Fairfield brand in India to about 75 hotels over 10 years.

* Hyatt (H.N) has more than 20 of its mid-scale Hyatt Place brand under development in India, with the first three opening later this year.

* Carlson Reizdor Group, owner of the Radisson, Park Plaza and Park Inn chain of hotels, plans to have 49 mid-scale Park Inn hotels in India by 2024, due to start opening in 2014/15.

* Starwood Hotels HOT.N is planning to add six mid-scale hotels under its Aloft and Four Points by Sheraton brands to its existing India portfolio of 33 hotels, of which seven are mid-scale.

* Louvre Hotel, owned by an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, is in talks with local Indonesian developers to roll out 20 of its Premiere Classe budget hotels.

* Premier Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L), Britain's largest hotel operator, has two hotels in India and will have a total of five hotels by 2014. It is also considering investing in Indonesia.

* Indonesian property firm Intiland Development (DILD.JK) plans budget "Whiz" hotels in at least 12 cities to add to two existing ones.

* French-owned, Indonesia-based Tauzia has two budget "pop!" hotels, with another 30 hotels being developed.

* Indonesia-based Southeast Asian hotel firm Aston International plans 29 budget "fave" hotels across Indonesia.

* Ginger, run by the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company (IHTL.NS), owner of Taj hotels, has 24 budget hotels in India with plans to grow to 75 hotels over the next four years.

* India's Lemon Tree, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has 18 hotels with plans for eight more in two years; Keys Hotels, funded by U.S. billionaire Nicholas Berggruen, has 12 mid-scale hotels and plans for another 30 in five years.

