MANILA The Philippines runs a Conditional Cash Transfer programme that pays poor people to keep their children in school and take them for regular medical checkups and immunisations.

Here are facts about Pantawid Pamilya (Family Subsistence), which now reaches three million households, making it the largest social protection scheme in the Southeast Asian country of nearly 100 million people.

* Based on programmes in Brazil and Mexico, Pantawid Pamilya gives monthly health grants of 500 pesos (7.27 pounds) to qualifying families and 300 pesos per child, to a maximum of three, for education as long as class attendance is at least 85 percent.

* Pregnant women must have regular pre- and post-natal checkups to qualify and the Philippine scheme is unique in mandating parents to attend "family development" sessions.

* The maximum grant is 1,400 pesos per month and families can participate for five years. Children are eligible from birth through age 14.

* Double payments are made every other month so authorities can check on compliance with the conditions. An "all or nothing" rule means there are no grants unless all family members comply.

* The World Bank says the Philippine programme is on par with the global best practices seen in Brazil and Mexico.

* Strengths of Pantawid Pamilya include a comprehensive, transparent database of poor households, rigorous internal checks and scrutiny by independent auditors, the World Bank says, with relatively isolated cases of fraud probed promptly.

* Pantawid Pamilya was piloted in 2007 and has been scaled up several times since then. The plan is to broaden its scope to five million of the poorest households.

* The programme gave out 8.55 billion pesos in grants for education last year and 8.15 billion pesos for health. In the first two months of this year, the pace was even faster at 2.99 billion pesos for education and 2.37 billion pesos for health.

* The government's budget for Pantawid Pamilya jumped about 86 percent to 39.4 billion pesos this year from 21 billion in 2011. The 2012 budget was nearly four times the 2010 level.

* More details are on the Department of Social Welfare and Development's website at pantawid.dswd.gov.ph/

