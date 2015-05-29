BANGKOK Thailand will allow the United States to fly surveillance planes from its territory to identify boats carrying migrants adrift in Southeast Asian seas, the country's deputy prime minister said on Friday.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Anne Richard had said earlier that the United States had made a request to fly such missions, as an intergovernmental meeting on the regional migrant crisis got under way in Bangkok.

"Yes, we are permitting it, it is starting today," Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister General Tanasak Patimapragorn told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting.

