SINGAPORE The value of Russian ESPO crude weakened in the Asia-Pacific crude market, after premiums shot sharply higher earlier this month on Chinese and Japanese demand, traders said on Tuesday.

Surgut sold an ESPO cargo loading Dec. 12-16 to a trader via a tender at a premium of between $3 and $3.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, traders said.

The company closed another ESPO tender on Wednesday, offering four cargoes loading Dec. 15-19, Dec. 20-24, Dec. 24-28 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1.

Russia's Rosneft also offered two 730,000-barrel cargoes of ESPO crude loading Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 21-24 in a tender that closed Wednesday with bids valid until Friday.

Russia on Tuesday suspended loadings of ESPO crude from the Pacific port of Kozmino due to a storm. However, the storm was expected to subside in the afternoon.

Brent-Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS), or Brent's premium to Dubai swaps, narrowed 18 cents to $1.95 a barrel.

* MARKET NEWS

The United Arab Emirates' oil minister said on Monday he expected an upward correction of oil prices next year.

About 4 million barrels of crude oil bought by a Chinese state trader for the country's strategic reserves have been stranded in two tankers off an eastern port for nearly two months due to a lack of storage, two trade sources said.

Unwanted diesel and jet fuel cargoes are backing up outside Europe's ports and taking longer, slower routes around the southern tip of Africa, traders say.

BP announced on Tuesday further spending cuts and asset sales in the coming years to tackle an extended period of low oil prices after third-quarter profits slumped.

For crude prices, oil product cracks and refining margins, please click on the RICs below.

Brent

Dubai

Brent/Dubai EFS

PRODUCT CRACKS

Fuel oil crack

Gasoil crack

Naphtha crack

Complex refining margins <REF/MARGIN1>

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by David Evans)