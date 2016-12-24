Female traffic police depart on their motorcycles following a security briefing at the National Monument before deployment during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Jakarta, Indonesia December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

FILE PHOTO: Indonesian anti-terror police from Detachment 88 are seen entering a building during a raid in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, August 5, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/M N Kanwa/via REUTERS/File Photo

Indonesian police attend a security briefing at the National Monument before deployment during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Jakarta, Indonesia December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian police stand guard with their sniffer dogs providing security ahead of the Christmas and New Years holiday at Gubeng station, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia December 23, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/via REUTERS

Thai police officers attend a security briefing at Suvarnabhumi International Airport before deployment during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Bangkok, Thailand, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai police officers and airport security officers patrol at Suvarnabhumi International Airport during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Bangkok, Thailand, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai soldiers patrol with their dogs inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Bangkok, Thailand, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai soldier patrols with his dog inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Bangkok, Thailand, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai soldiers patrol with their dogs inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Bangkok, Thailand, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A policeman holds a rifle as he checks inside the Jakarta Cathedral ahead of Christmas celebrations in Indonesia, December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Policemen hold rifles as they clear the area inside the Jakarta Cathedral ahead of Christmas celebrations in Indonesia, December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A policeman holds a rifle as he stands guard at the area inside the Jakarta Cathedral ahead of Christmas celebrations in Indonesia, December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A policeman walks near a statue of Jesus Christ as he clears the area inside Jakarta Cathedral ahead of Christmas celebrations in Indonesia, December 24, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA/BANGKOK Security forces across Asia were on alert on Friday ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, as police in Australia and Indonesia said they had foiled bomb plots and Malaysian security forces arrested suspected militants.

Australian police said they had prevented attacks on prominent sites in Melbourne on Christmas Day that authorities described as "an imminent terrorist event" inspired by Islamic State.

The announcement came after an attack in Berlin in which a truck smashed through a Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people. The suspect was killed in a pre-dawn shoot-out with police in Milan on Friday, Italy's interior minister said.

In Indonesia, where Islamic State's first attack in Southeast Asia killed four people in Jakarta in January, at least 14 people were being interrogated over suspected suicide bomb plots targeting the presidential palace in Jakarta and another undisclosed location, police said.

Anti-terrorism police killed three suspects in a gunfight on Wednesday on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, would deploy 85,000 police and 15,000 military staff for the Christmas and New Year period, police said.

Moderate Indonesian Muslim groups were helping authorities secure Christmas celebrations amid heightened religious tension after the Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, went on trial on a charge of blasphemy against Islam, which he denies.

Hardline group Islamic Defenders Front swept into shopping centres in the city of Surabaya, in East Java, last week to make sure Muslim staff were not forced by employers to wear Santa hats or other Christmas gear.

In West Java, a group stopped a Christmas event as it was being held in a public building rather than in a church.

In Jakarta, about 300 volunteers from Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia's biggest moderate Muslim group, will join police in overseeing security.

"The focus is against terrorism, especially in Jakarta and Bali, because these are the traditional targets," Indonesia police chief Tito Karnavian told reporters.

The largely Hindu island of Bali, famed for its temples and beaches, suffered Indonesia's most serious militant attack, in 2002, when 202 people were killed, most of them foreigners, by bombs at a bar.

WARNINGS, PATROLS

In the Pakistani city of Lahore, where 72 people were killed in an Easter Day bombing targeting Christians this year, police said 2,000 Muslim volunteers had been trained to help with security.

"A three-layer security will be arranged around every church in Lahore," said Haider Ashraf, the city's deputy inspector general of police.

He said and CCTV cameras were monitoring churches and other gathering places for Christians, who make up about 1 percent of Muslim-majority Pakistan's 190 million people.

Police in Muslim-majority Malaysia, where Islamic State claimed responsibility for a grenade attack on a bar on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur in June, said this week they had arrested seven people for suspected links to the militant group.

Police will monitor transport hubs, entertainment centres and tourist spots.

"We try not to have too much physical presence in public and focus more on prevention," deputy home minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed said. "People should feel free to enjoy their holidays."

The U.S. embassy in India warned this week of an increased threat to places frequented by foreigners.

In mostly Muslim Bangladesh, where a militant group killed 22 people, most of them foreigners, at a Dhaka cafe in July, police would be patrolling near churches, an officer said.

Mostly Buddhist Thailand plans to have more than 100,000 police on patrol until mid-January, police said, adding it was an increase from last year, without giving details.

Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathancharoen said no intelligence pointed to a possible attack but "we will not let our guard down".

Multi-ethnic Singapore, a major commercial, banking and travel hub that is home to many Western expatriates, will deploy police at tourist and shopping areas. Police said bags may be checked.

(Additional reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in LAHORE, Pakistan; Rozanna Latiff in KUALA LUMPUR, Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE, Serajul Quadir in DHAKA and Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Nick Macfie)